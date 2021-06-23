Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police investigation caused a significant traffic impact in Lexington Wednesday morning.

The investigation centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.

According to police, someone dropped off a backpack around 8 a.m. and then left on a moped.

The police bomb unit was called in to investigate. During the investigation, police had inbound Nicholasville Road shut down between Zandale Drive and Jesselin Drive. The road has since reopened.

Here’s a shot of police leading the robot away from the scene. I could see police were looking at a backpack on the porch of this Davita Kidney Care building. pic.twitter.com/ob1LFhSXag — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) June 23, 2021

Our reporter at the scene saw a robot and officers with body armor working in and around the parking lot of the building.

Police say they looked inside the bag and found only personal items.

Stewart Perry’s insurance office is right next door to where the bag was found.

“I was getting ready to turn into my office and there’s a police car and cones in front of my office and I was like what in the world is going on!” Perry said. “My wife called me, who’s my office manager here, and said that the police had evacuated our building. Well, that didn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Perry says his employees were getting set for the day when officers knocked on the door.

“They came in the front door and said ‘there’s a suspicious package next door. You have to evacuate,’” Perry said. I had people and people were coming over from the other buildings that had been evacuated and said, ‘Do you all know what’s going on?’ and we said, ‘Hey we know as much as you do. Police said get out, so we got out.’”

We’re told officers did find a man matching the description of the person who left the backpack. Police say the man didn’t say why he left the backpack and they say he wouldn’t even claim it.

Police say that person was arrested and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

They say the man will likely be facing unrelated charges of receiving stolen property and some drug charges.

