Advertisement

Perry County man convicted on federal kidnapping, trafficking charges

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(WTOC)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, a federal jury in London convicted a Perry County man on charges involving kidnapping and the possession of more than 500 grams of cocaine.

65-year-old Thomas Hamblin was convicted following a five-day trial and approximately four hours of deliberations.

He was arrested back in July 2020 following an investigation by the DEA, the Hazard Police Department, Operation UNITE, the Tazewell, Tennessee Police Department, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

According to evidence at the trial, Hamblin and several others conspired to kidnap two people in Tazewell.

The evidence, including a partial recording of the assault and kidnapping, noted that they held two victims at gunpoint, tied them up with duct tape, assaulted them with a baseball bat, and interrogated them, in an attempt to retaliate against them and recover Hamblin’s money or drugs.

All of Hamblin’s co-defendants plead guilty, Hamblin will appear for sentencing on October 26.

He could face anywhere from ten years to a life sentence.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
Officials host ribbon cutting for apple orchard on reclaimed mine site

Latest News

Knott Scam 6
Phone Scam 6 p.m. Edit
(Source: USDA)
USDA investing $100K in two mountain communities for improving infrastructure, city services
Two former WYMT journalists nominated for regional Emmy award
LEGOS
How does social distancing slow the spread? LEGOs give us the answer.