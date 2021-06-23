Perry County man convicted on federal kidnapping, trafficking charges

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, a federal jury in London convicted a Perry County man on charges involving kidnapping and the possession of more than 500 grams of cocaine.

65-year-old Thomas Hamblin was convicted following a five-day trial and approximately four hours of deliberations.

He was arrested back in July 2020 following an investigation by the DEA, the Hazard Police Department, Operation UNITE, the Tazewell, Tennessee Police Department, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

According to evidence at the trial, Hamblin and several others conspired to kidnap two people in Tazewell.

The evidence, including a partial recording of the assault and kidnapping, noted that they held two victims at gunpoint, tied them up with duct tape, assaulted them with a baseball bat, and interrogated them, in an attempt to retaliate against them and recover Hamblin’s money or drugs.

All of Hamblin’s co-defendants plead guilty, Hamblin will appear for sentencing on October 26.

He could face anywhere from ten years to a life sentence.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.