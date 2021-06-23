Paintsville pops in the time machine for ’90s block party

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Tourism is breaking out the scrunchies and playing some Twister. Don’t worry, just like Mary Kate and Ashley intended, you’re invited!

The ‘90s Block Party, planned for Friday at 7 p.m., will kick off the summer in the 404 Pavilion with ‘90s trivia, board games, a live DJ (not DJ Tanner), and tons of nostalgia on deck.

For $20, the event aims to bring back a glimpse into the past with a party in the present, bringing some neon-colored life to the city’s new pavilion.

“Most of us, in our 20s and 30s, we were kids in the ‘90s. So all of the stuff from back then, to see now, it just really takes you back in time,” said Events Specialist Gabreial Fraley.

So, break into the Caboodle Box, feed your Tamagotchi, and leave your homework safe in your Trapper Keeper. The party goes on until 10 p.m. But the ‘90s? They last forever.

You can RSVP by calling the Paintsville Tourism office at (606) 297-1469.

