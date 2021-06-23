“The most generous and kindest human being” : Community remembers beloved Captain Scott Virgil Hensley

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The community gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Captain Scott Virgil Hensley, who died on June 19th.

Those who knew Hensley say he loved his family and his community. “A phrase that would describe Scott would be the most ...to me would be the most generous and kindest human being I would ever or could ever know,” said Scott’s Brother Danny Hensley.

Scott was a manager at the Pizza Hut in London for 15 years, but still found time to serve.

“Scott was a volunteer firefighter and has been since about the mid 90s. His career started in Somerset in Pulaski County,” said Watts-Caney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Osborne. “He’s also an EMT, he started his career there at about the same time. He’s been with us for about five years.”

Hensley was a graduate of Hazard High School, a big achievement for his family.

“He graduated in 1988. My brother and I have GEDs. So he was the first to actually graduate from Hazard, so that was a milestone in our family,” said Scott’s Sister Patricia Hensley Baker.

Friends and family remember the man he was and the legacy he leaves, saying he will forever be in their hearts.

“Scott Hensley was the ultimate volunteer. He is irreplaceable. We could use 10 more people just like Scott everyday,” said Osborne.

“I tip my hat to him. I admire him. He’s very special, very special,” said Danny.

Scott’s funeral was held at the Maggard Funeral Home and his burial was held at the Haddix Cemetery in Breathitt County.

You can view Scott’s obituary here.

