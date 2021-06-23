Advertisement

Law enforcement searches pond in missing infant case; community left concerned

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The search for evidence in the case of a missing infant has been moved to the Olive Hill area of Kentucky.

Angel Nichole Overstreet has not been seen since early May, and law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching a pond for evidence in connection with her disappearance.

“I pray and hope that the baby is still alive,” David Campbell, a resident in the community, said.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Huntington Police Department, are searching the pond. They began draining it Tuesday night.

Investigators say it’s located on a property owned by the baby’s father, Shannon Overstreet.

Police say Overstreet is the last person to have been with her.

“I was shocked at first,” Campbell said.

Neighbors like Campbell are shaken up, knowing the search is going on so close to home.

“You just want to grab your children and your loved ones and your nieces and nephews and hold them even closer to protect them… to think if something like this might go on in your neighborhood,” Campbell said.

Overstreet has been in jail on unrelated malicious wounding charges involving his mother. While he has not been mentioned as a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance, a Huntington spokesperson says, “at this point, no one has been eliminated as a suspect in the disappearance of Angel.”

“Everybody around here is very concerned. They just want answers and they want the baby; of course, we want the baby to be alive and found well,” Campbell said.

Concern has reached every part of the community, where so many pray each day for Angel’s safe return.

