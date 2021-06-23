Advertisement

Juvenile charged in deadly shooting in Floyd County

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A juvenile has been arrested and charged with one count of murder following a deadly shooting that took place Sunday.

According to Kentucky State Police, investigators responded to a home on Valleydale Road after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

When they arrived, investigators discovered a man had been shot and killed.

Kentucky State Police identified the man as Kenneth Harris, 43, of Prestonsburg.

A juvenile male was arrested and now faces murder charges.

Meanwhile, the community is trying to cope with what happened.

“You just have to come together and comfort everyone that’s been hurt by it,” said Aaron Watson of Prestonsburg. “Help everyone out and make them feel loved. Everybody in Prestonsburg, we’re all family pretty much. We’ll help each other through stuff.”

No other information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case

Latest News

The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
Because of constitutional implications, jury trials could not be held virtually during the...
Ky. attorney expects it could take years to catch up on backlog jury trial cases due to pandemic
Juvenile charged in deadly Floyd County shooting
Juvenile charged in deadly Floyd County shooting
One little fox has been gaining a lot of attention on social media, for one very unique reason....
‘They noticed she wasn’t using her back legs’: Disabled red fox kit finds permanent home at Ky. Wildlife Center
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Victoria Sexton - June 22, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Victoria Sexton