Advertisement

‘It’s a wound finally healed’: Pike County community celebrates homecoming of missing veteran

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corporal Burl Mullins of Dorton has officially made it home after more than 70 years overseas. He fought in World War II before reenlisting to fight in the Korean War, where he went MIA in 1950 at the age of 23.

“My father was also in Korea at the same time, but they were in different places,” said Cpl. Mullins’ niece Tamera Mullins. “He was scheduled to meet up with Burl for leave, that’s a story I’ve always heard, and Burl never showed up.”

On June 22, Cpl. Mullins was flown into the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and escorted home by Rolling Thunder, a veterans motorcycle group, to Hall & Jones Funeral Home in Virgie.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of escorting his body back into Pike County for the first time in over 70 years,” said Dorton community member and volunteer firefighter Ralph Mullins. “It’s also a great honor to have his body back in our community so we can give him a proper burial.”

Tamera Mullins and Rita Mullins also made the trip with their uncle throughout Kentucky and seen many instances of communities paying their respects to the fallen veteran such as the Magoffin County DAV Chapter in Salyersville and throughout Coal Run Village.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey,” said Tamera Mullins. “It’s a wound finally healed and we have closure.”

Cpl. Mullins will have an official funeral as well as a private graveside service this Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case

Latest News

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged
Because of constitutional implications, jury trials could not be held virtually during the...
Ky. attorney expects it could take years to catch up on backlog jury trial cases due to pandemic
Juvenile charged in deadly Floyd County shooting
Juvenile charged in deadly Floyd County shooting