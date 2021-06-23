‘It’s a wound finally healed’: Pike County community celebrates homecoming of missing veteran

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corporal Burl Mullins of Dorton has officially made it home after more than 70 years overseas. He fought in World War II before reenlisting to fight in the Korean War, where he went MIA in 1950 at the age of 23.

“My father was also in Korea at the same time, but they were in different places,” said Cpl. Mullins’ niece Tamera Mullins. “He was scheduled to meet up with Burl for leave, that’s a story I’ve always heard, and Burl never showed up.”

On June 22, Cpl. Mullins was flown into the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and escorted home by Rolling Thunder, a veterans motorcycle group, to Hall & Jones Funeral Home in Virgie.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of escorting his body back into Pike County for the first time in over 70 years,” said Dorton community member and volunteer firefighter Ralph Mullins. “It’s also a great honor to have his body back in our community so we can give him a proper burial.”

Tamera Mullins and Rita Mullins also made the trip with their uncle throughout Kentucky and seen many instances of communities paying their respects to the fallen veteran such as the Magoffin County DAV Chapter in Salyersville and throughout Coal Run Village.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey,” said Tamera Mullins. “It’s a wound finally healed and we have closure.”

Cpl. Mullins will have an official funeral as well as a private graveside service this Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.

