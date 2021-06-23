Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces continuing decline of Covid-19 positivity rate in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the states positivity rate continues to decline.

The governor announced 210 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 464,033.

28 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 196 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 55 in the ICU. 32 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 1.85%.

Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Wednesday, both newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,196.

6,835,196 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,383 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
Officials host ribbon cutting for apple orchard on reclaimed mine site

Latest News

Knott Scam 6
Phone Scam 6 p.m. Edit
Kentucky Auditor says his “data bulletin” sheds light on how COVID-19 relief money was spent.
Auditor Mike Harmon details how state handled federal COVID-19 relief funds
Appalachian Folk Nights
First Appalachian Folk Night to kick off Wednesday evening
Scott Virgil Hensley Funeral
“The most generous and kindest human being” : Community remembers beloved Captain Scott Virgil Hensley