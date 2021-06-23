Advertisement

Floyd County non-profit organizations feeling the effects of high building material prices

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hand in Hand Ministries in Auxier and St. Vincent Mission in David are two Floyd County-based non-profit organizations that are feeling the effects of higher prices on building materials.

“One of our programs that’s prominent during the summer is our home repair program,” said St. Vincent Mission Executive Director Erin Bottomlee. “We work on homes for people who are just in need of a little extra assistance getting their homes up to the standards that they’d like them to be.”

The homes that these two non-profits see on a daily basis are homeowners who are less fortunate or unable to make their own repairs.

“We build a lot of handicap ramps, install handicap showers, put on roofs, just different things in peoples’ houses,” said Director of Hand in Hand Ministries Gail Spradlin. “These homeowners are low income, elderly, sometimes there are social services involved, and we just try to make peoples’ houses a little better.”

Halfway through 2021, the two non-profits have seen less than half of their assistance recipients, but have spent over half of their budget on the building materials required, causing them to scale back their projects.

“It’s getting close to half of what we would spend and we’ve only served less than half of the recipients of our home repair program,” said Bottomlee. “Finding material and getting material at a good cost is very important to us.”

Both non-profits are relying heavily upon charitable donations from community members. To find out how to donate visit Hand in Hand Ministries’ website or St. Vincent Mission’s website for more information.

