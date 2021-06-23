Advertisement

Five year anniversary of deadly flooding in West Virginia

Historic flooding in parts of West Virginia on June 23, 2016.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday marks the five year anniversary of the deadly flooding in West Virginia.

The floodwaters swept through northern Kanawha County, Fayette County, Nicholas County, Summers County and Greenbrier County.

23 people were killed.

Eight to ten inches of rain fell in a 12 hour span. It’s considered a once in a thousand year event.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) issued a statement.

“Five years ago today, devastating floods ripped through West Virginia. Thousands were impacted, 23 precious lives were lost, schools were destroyed, businesses were forced to close, and many families were left without homes. Despite all of this, one thing withstood this tragedy, and that was our West Virginia spirit. We saw neighbors, friends, families, and strangers helping each other during this difficult time. That same spirit—that West Virginia way—is what makes me so proud, and it is what motivates me each and every day as a public servant. Today on the fifth anniversary of the flooding, I ask that West Virginians keep showing that West Virginia spirit that we are known for. Help a friend in need, be kind to a stranger, or volunteer in your community. We have seen what we can weather and what we can accomplish by working together.”

For our previous coverage, tap here.

