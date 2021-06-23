First Appalachian Folk Night to kick off Wednesday evening

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Appalachian Folk Night kicks off Wednesday evening.

The Appalachian Art Alliance makes the monthly event possible, and staff say there is plenty to do.

Food like soup beans, cornbread and other relishes be up for grabs, and people can enjoy square dancing, free music and Appalachian crafts like quilting and broom making. Those crafts have a special place in the regions history.

“That’s built on our trades and our crafts and our ability to make something out of nothing. We don’t have access to all of the luxuries that a lot of the rest of the world has and so we always found a way to bring Appalachia to make what we want happen, happen,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Art Alliance Time Deaton.

Future dates folk nights are planned for July 23rd, August 18th, September 22nd

Folk Night is held at the Art Station in Downtown Hazard.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and square dancing starts at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Appalachian Folk Nights Facebook page.

