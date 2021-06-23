Advertisement

FEMA opening up individual assistance registration in three Eastern Kentucky counties

FEMA Logo
FEMA Logo(WALB)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago




HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening three locations in Eastern Kentucky to help those affected by severe weather register for individual assistance from the federal government. Kentuckians from 31 counties can visit any centers in the state, not just the county they live in.

The locations are:

• Lawrence County Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, Ky. 41230

• Perry County’s Hal Rogers Forum, 100 Bulldog Lane, Hazard, Ky. 41701

• Madison County’s Joint Information Center, 558 South Keeneland Drive, Richmond, Ky. 40475

These locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on June 24, 25, and 26.

In our area, designated counties include Breathitt, Boyd, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, and Rockcastle.

Other counties include Anderson, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Warren, and Woodford.

FEMA officials ask that those seeking assistance have the address of the home that was damaged, your current mailing address, phone number, Social Security number, insurance information, total household annual income, bank routing and account numbers, and a description of damage and losses available in order to register.

These locations, dates, and times are subject to change. For more information, you can visit here or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

