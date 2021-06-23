Advertisement

Family donates thousands of pounds of food to Georgetown’s AMEN House

Andi and Mark Smith generously donated one ton of food to the AMEN House and are challenging...
Andi and Mark Smith generously donated one ton of food to the AMEN House and are challenging the community to step up.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday in Georgetown, the AMEN House received a donation of a TON of food— literally.

“And there’s nothing worse than being hungry and you can’t tell by looking at somebody that they are hungry and so we may never know that we’ve helped, but at least one meal. A couple of meals they will feel full,” donor Andi Smith said.

Andi and Mark Smith generously donated one ton of food to the AMEN House and are challenging the community to step up.

“Life’s a long journey. All of this, as we make that journey, find us in ourselves in a position of needing a hand up and I know that I’ve been there. I’ve known that Andi’s been there over our lives,” Mark said. “Like I say we’re just thrilled to be in a position to offer that hand up.”

These donations are much appreciated and much needed. The good news is the center has seen a decrease in need since the pandemic began.

“We have seen numbers come down from the pandemic that the increase in need is there. Still definitely hunger here in Scott County, like summertime and the kids are coming home,” said Michele Carlisle, the executive director of the AMEN House.

Carlisle says she’s so appreciative of the kindness of the Smith family and everyone in Scott County.

“Just a big thank you most definitely, I mean Scott County is so generous. We couldn’t do what we do without them,” Carlisle said.

The challenge is now on for the people of Scott County and the AMEN House is excited to see the community come together to help out.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
Officials host ribbon cutting for apple orchard on reclaimed mine site

Latest News

Knott Scam 6
Phone Scam 6 p.m. Edit
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces continuing decline of Covid-19 positivity rate in Kentucky
Kentucky Auditor says his “data bulletin” sheds light on how COVID-19 relief money was spent.
Auditor Mike Harmon details how state handled federal COVID-19 relief funds
Appalachian Folk Nights
First Appalachian Folk Night to kick off Wednesday evening
Scott Virgil Hensley Funeral
“The most generous and kindest human being” : Community remembers beloved Captain Scott Virgil Hensley