Civil War Battlefield in Hart County ‘considerably damaged’
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Historical Museum posted a photo of a truck, claiming they are responsible for damaging the Civil War Battlefield owned by the Hart County Historical Society.
The museum says the battlefield was ‘considerably damaged.’
Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.