Advertisement

Civil War Battlefield in Hart County ‘considerably damaged’

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Historical Museum posted a photo of a truck, claiming they are responsible for damaging the Civil War Battlefield owned by the Hart County Historical Society.

The museum says the battlefield was ‘considerably damaged.’

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone recognizes this truck please contact the Hart County Sheriff's Office. They did considerable damage at the Civil War Battlefield owned by the Hart County Historical Society.

Posted by Hart County Historical Museum on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
Officials host ribbon cutting for apple orchard on reclaimed mine site

Latest News

A '90s-themed party is on the schedule for Friday in downtown Paintsville.
Paintsville pops in the time machine for ’90s block party
James Keeton was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia this week, but his community is praying...
Community rallies behind deputy sheriff battling leukemia
Lumber prices have soared recently and non-profits are feeling the effects and relying more...
Floyd County non-profit organizations feeling the effects of high building material prices
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Elyssa Stanley
Law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching a pond for evidence in...
Law enforcement searches pond in missing infant case; community left concerned