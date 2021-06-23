Basketball Wildcats to face Kansas in Big12/SEC Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky and Kansas will once again face off on the basketball court, this time in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game is slated for Jan. 29 in Lawrence, Kan.

College basketball’s two all-time winningest programs will meet for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Kentucky owns a 23-10 record all-time in the series. Kansas has won four of the last five meetings with the Wildcats, including a 65-62 win over UK in the Champions Classic last season.

The last time UK played at Allen Fieldhouse was in 2016, when Kansas won 90-84 in overtime.

Kentucky is 4-3 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but missed last year’s matchup with Texas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Kansas, UK already has announced games against Duke (Nov. 9) in the Champions Classic in New York, a road game at Michigan (Dec. 4), a neutral-site game against Notre Dame (Dec. 11) and a matchup with North Carolina (Dec. 18) in the CBS Sports Classic.

