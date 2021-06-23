Auditor Mike Harmon details how state handled federal COVID-19 relief funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon released a report Wednesday detailing how the state spent federal COVID-19 relief money.

Harmon says it is important to shed light on how the more than $1.7 billion in CARES Act money Kentucky received was spent.

“From the final standpoint, the taxpayers need to be engaged on how their tax dollars are being spent,” Harmon said.

Harmon’s “Data Bulletin” showed that more than 28% of that money, or $420 million, was spent under the title of “qualified state government expenditures.” Harmon said they felt that was too broad a title and asked for more information.

“When we asked specifically for an additional breakdown,” Harmon said, “there were things like SEEK formulas, payroll. We have an additional breakdown in the Data Bulletin.”

$203 million was spent on the unemployment insurance trust fund, and $215 million on PPE, testing, contact tracing, and public awareness.

Harmon noted Governor Andy Beshear made most of the appropriations himself, “You know, it was in a time frame the General Assembly was not in session.”

He maintains that he is not necessarily questioning the governor’s decisions or saying this is a political move, since Harmon is a Republican and Beshear is a Democrat.

“We’ve been releasing Data Bulletins since before the governor was Governor,” Harmon added.

The Data Bulletin also shows that 21% of CARES Act money went to counties and cities, with Louisville receiving $133 million and Lexington receiving $27 million. Louisville was considered a prime recipient and their funds never went through Frankfort first because the city’s population is more than 500,000 people.

Harmon says the spending will be further examined by auditors as part of the annual statewide single audit of Kentucky.

