HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Elyssa Stanley is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Elyssa was a senior at Belfry High School where she maintained a 3.7 GPA.

She was a member of the National Honor Society for two years, varsity letter in volleyball, and ranked in all-state volleyball in 2018.

