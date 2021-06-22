Advertisement

West Virginia lawmakers to review $250M in Special Session

(WHSV)
By Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers will convene Thursday to take up $250 million in spending proposed by Gov. Jim Justice.

The spending comes after a “tremendous” budget surplus, the Republican governor said last week.

He has proposed moving the millions to a wide variety of state departments, from tourism to natural resources.

The legislature will meet at noon to act on the funds.

