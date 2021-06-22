Advertisement

Watch Live: Officials host ribbon cutting for apple orchard on reclaimed mine site

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
By WYMT News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and officials from AppleAtcha Agritech KY are in Martin County to launch a new economic venture on a reclaimed mine site.

You can watch the event below:

While the ribbon cutting is for an apple orchard, officials say they hope to tie in art and culture as part of the Somewhere Appalachia initiative.

