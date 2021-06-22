U.S. Army hosting no cost walk-in medical clinics

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army is taking the initiative to give back while staying ready.

“We try and maintain our readiness at all times and to be able to actually put our training into play here and help people means the world to us,” First Lieutenant Gabrielle Boyer said.

The 307th Medical Brigade is hosting free walk-in medical clinics at Barbourville First Baptist as well as in Manchester from June 19th to June 28th, 2021.

Officials said the purpose of these is to serve.

“I think it’s going to be really great, it’s going to benefit the community by allowing people to get checkups,” Laquesta Galindo said. “That’s hard to get in right now you know, with the COVID going on. It’s hard to get into a dentist or a doctor.”

Options range from health, dental and vision care to veterinary services.

Officials from each division said that they are thankful to be able to give back.

“For me, giving back is probably, like one big thing that I live on within my life,” Clinton White said. “That’s probably the most important thing, we can just be here. But you want to make sure you’re always giving back to your community.”

Sergeant Caitlin Hinds is a self-proclaimed animal lover, basking in the chance to work with animals on a daily basis.

“I love it because I get to see all of the animals and I get to play with puppies all day,” Hinds said. “And then I also get to take care of them and educate their owners on how to properly take care of them and it feels good.”

Boyer said that this is aimed at putting their training to the test.

“To be able to actually put it in play is, is everything to us,” Boyer said. “It’s nice to be able to actually get out, talk to the community, see the people and let them know first-hand what we do.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.