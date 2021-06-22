Advertisement

Storms knock down large tree branches, 100-feet tall antenna tower in Rockcastle County

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc Monday in Rockcastle County, toppling large tree branches, and even knocking down a 100 feet tall antenna tower at one man’s house.

“There was like a huge loud crash and then they looked out the window and the tower was down,” homeowner Henry Cromer said.

The antenna tower that stood right behind Cromer’s house is now laying across his roof. The impact dented part of the roof but luckily Cromer said there doesn’t seem to be any structural damage.

“It was pretty bad, but I thank God that it wasn’t any worse,” Cromer said.

Cromer also had some large tree branches fall in his yard and in his driveway.

It was another stroke of luck that Cromer wasn’t home when it happened because he said his car would have been parked right where one branch landed.

Cromer isn’t the only Rockcastle County resident dealing with some damage.

“Just down the road, there’s a subdivision just beyond the school and a trampoline that belongs in one of the houses in the subdivision is on the other side of 25,” Cromer said. “The wind picked up really, really bad, as I was heading into Mount Vernon, it was bending over some pretty big trees.”

But, Cromer said he’s just thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Thank God I’ve still got a family and I’ve still got a house,” Cromer said.

