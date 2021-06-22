Showers continue early, much cooler day ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active weather day on Monday, some big changes are on the way for the first few days of summer.

Today and Tonight

You will likely need the umbrellas early, especially in the eastern counties. The rain chances should move out by mid-morning, but it may take the clouds a while to follow them. If the clouds and rain move out quicker, the warmer we will get. If they decide to hang around, we’ll be lucky to hit the 70-degree mark. I do think we will clear out and make it into the low 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, skies clear completely out and we will cool way down. Most spots will be in the low to mid-50s for lows, but some upper 40s can’t be ruled out in some of the sheltered valleys.

Extended Forecast

High pressure keeps the sunshine around through the end of the workweek, but we will start to crank the heat back up after Wednesday. Highs go from the upper 70s for Hump Day to the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Some rain chances are possible this weekend, but models are still trying to figure out how widespread they will be. It looks like we could see another cold front early next week that will drop our temperatures back down into the low 80s. We’ll keep you posted on that as we get closer.

