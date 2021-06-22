Advertisement

Schools ready to address students’ mental health post pandemic

By Allie Hennard
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over a year since the pandemic here in Kentucky most restrictions now lifted ... but that aftermath still lingers.

Schools are preparing for the new school year and with that comes new post-pandemic challenges, specifically with children’s mental health.

The CDC recently released a report warning adolescent mental health hospitalizations, due to COVID-19 were on the rise.

Student and family counselor for Bowling Green Independent Schools, Tanner Steelman, says they are expecting to see more students experience anxiety or other mental health concerns, but says they are fully prepared to help.

The district says they’re working with local resources to be even more prepared than before the pandemic.

“We’re collaborating with community partners, law enforcement, local counseling agencies, community mental health, we’re going to collaborate with those guys to make sure that these students that have experienced some significant issues related to the pandemic, we’re going to make sure that their needs are met,” Steelman said.

Love and belonging and social interactions are basic human needs and without those, or having those being limited during the pandemic, an increase in anxiety is likely.

“Typically what we see is that the students that typically cope pretty well, but have been isolated, the smaller things that wouldn’t necessarily provoke an intense anxiety response are causing those situations where they need some counseling to work through those things, so we’re prepared for that,” Steelman said.

Steelman says for parents to encourage open communication with their children and that getting back to normal will do more good than harm.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant

Latest News

Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday - 11:00 p.m.
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday - 11:00 p.m.
Knox County man arrested after child found walking on highway at night - 11:00 p.m.
Knox County man arrested after child found walking on highway at night - 11:00 p.m.
Pineville city officials unveil plan to upgrade downtown area - 11:00 p.m.
Pineville city officials unveil plan to upgrade downtown area - 11:00 p.m.
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Corbin COVID-19 vaccine clinic relocating
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father