Reed Sheppard shines in Titans Rockets Summer Shootout

Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.
Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Four-star guard Reed Sheppard shined in the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout over the weekend. The event helped tip off the NCAA’s first evaluation period of the year.

The shootout brought coaches from all over the country, including Virginia, Michigan, Cincinnati, WKU, Louisville, and Texas A&M.

Sheppard has received offers from Arizona State, Louisville, Texas A&M, among others.

