Advertisement

Poll: Most Kentuckians believe vaccine benefits outweigh risks

By Victor Puente
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A new study shows how Kentuckians feel about vaccines.

The latest survey released by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky asked adults about their attitudes toward vaccines in general. They say that survey shows those concerns are much deeper than just a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sixty-nine percent of Kentucky adults said the benefits outweigh the potential risks of vaccinations for adults, that number jumps to 77 percent when asked about vaccines for children.

“And I interpret that as 20% of the people believe that the vaccines are dangerous for their children and another 25%, or another 5%, that’s 25%, believe that vaccines for adults are more dangerous certainly than the benefits that they receive from those vaccines,” said Ben Chandler, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The numbers also show a divide among political parties. Something that was also present when they asked people if they planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They are asking people to get their medical information from their doctors, and not the internet.

“It’s been pretty clearly proven by science, across the board, that vaccines are not only safe but are crucial to the health and well-being of our citizens and our society,” Chandler said. “And a full quarter of the people in Kentucky don’t believe that.”

Their concern is that all of the fights over the COVID-19 vaccine might trickle down to other, more well-established vaccinations.

“If the vaccine controversies, they’ve taken place cause people to not get the regular vaccines in the years ahead, we are going to be dealing with some serious health problems across the board here in Kentucky and probably throughout the country,” Chandler said.

The foundation is holding its annual health policy forum on September 20. This year, they will focus on vaccine policy.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Each clinic offers a variety of healthcare services.
U.S. Army hosting no cost walk-in medical clinics
“I don’t want to repeat the last year again.” Lawmakers talk about unemployment problems.
Lawmakers hold first Unemployment Insurance Task Force meeting
Breach of Workforce West Virginia job seeker database reported
U.S. Army offering free healthcare clinics - 4:30 p.m. - clipped version
U.S. Army offering free healthcare clinics - 4:30 p.m. - clipped version