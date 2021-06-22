Poll: Most Kentuckians believe vaccine benefits outweigh risks

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A new study shows how Kentuckians feel about vaccines.

The latest survey released by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky asked adults about their attitudes toward vaccines in general. They say that survey shows those concerns are much deeper than just a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sixty-nine percent of Kentucky adults said the benefits outweigh the potential risks of vaccinations for adults, that number jumps to 77 percent when asked about vaccines for children.

“And I interpret that as 20% of the people believe that the vaccines are dangerous for their children and another 25%, or another 5%, that’s 25%, believe that vaccines for adults are more dangerous certainly than the benefits that they receive from those vaccines,” said Ben Chandler, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The numbers also show a divide among political parties. Something that was also present when they asked people if they planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They are asking people to get their medical information from their doctors, and not the internet.

“It’s been pretty clearly proven by science, across the board, that vaccines are not only safe but are crucial to the health and well-being of our citizens and our society,” Chandler said. “And a full quarter of the people in Kentucky don’t believe that.”

Their concern is that all of the fights over the COVID-19 vaccine might trickle down to other, more well-established vaccinations.

“If the vaccine controversies, they’ve taken place cause people to not get the regular vaccines in the years ahead, we are going to be dealing with some serious health problems across the board here in Kentucky and probably throughout the country,” Chandler said.

The foundation is holding its annual health policy forum on September 20. This year, they will focus on vaccine policy.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.