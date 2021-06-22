Advertisement

Poll: Majority of Kentuckians believe vaccine benefits outweigh risks

By Brandon Robinson
Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new poll from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky find the majority of those surveyed have a favorable outlook on COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials say seven in 10 Kentucky adults think the benefits of vaccines for adults outweigh potential risks. When asked about vaccines for children, the number goes up to 75 percent.

Courtesy: Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky
Although the majority view vaccine impacts as positive, 1-in-4 people said the risks for adult vaccines outweighed the benefits, and 1-in-5 people said the risks of child vaccines outweighed the benefits.

84 percent of Kentucky adults report hearing about the advantages and disadvantages of vaccines for adults a “great deal” or a “fair amount.” Looking at children’s vaccines, 80 percent report the same. There is a slight difference in answers based on geography, with more than half of people living in urban areas reporting hearing a “great deal” about vaccines, while that number drops to under half for those living in suburban and rural areas.

“Vaccines save lives; it’s encouraging that the majority of Kentuckians understand the benefits of vaccines far exceed any risks,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky in a news release. “Still, this poll shows we have to keep working to get the facts out there about vaccine safety, dispel misinformation and encourage increased vaccine uptake.”

In 2020, Kentucky ranked 37th in annual immunizations and 43rd when it comes to childhood immunizations according to America’s Health Rankings.

