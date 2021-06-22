Advertisement

From Pippa Passes to Puerto Rico: Alice Lloyd’s Dalton Cornett signs professional baseball contract

By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - For as long as Dalton Cornett can remember, he’s been on a baseball field.

“I was two when I started playing, well let me rephrase that. When I was out of the womb I started playing. My dad actually watched a baseball game the first night I was born,” said Cornett.

Cornett played at Knott County Central, Alice Lloyd College, and even played for the Lexington Legends last summer as part of the Battle of the Bourbon Trail Series. However, playing at the next level has always been his dream.

“Honestly I want to make it to the highest level possible I want to get my name out there and ultimately make it to the big leagues,” added Cornett.

He is one step closer to reaching his dreams after he signed a contract with the Hormigueros of Puerto Rico, a minor league team.

“It feels great. Not just for me, but for my mom and dad both. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point. My dad has been there through this whole journey and my mom has been there on the other side of it, so that’s how I’ve made it through, said Cornett”

However, to make it on a minor league team hasn’t been easy, having played at an NAIA school, presented challenges.

“They always say ‘you go to a small school, you cant do this’ but you know in all reality, that means nothing. Without Alice Lloyd College today or Knott County Central, the high school I went to, I wouldn’t be the man I am today without it,” added Cornett.

Cornett said the support of not only his family but the Knott County community has meant the world to him.

“It’s really special. Being from a small town that’s the big thing of it, everybody knows everybody so we all have each other’s backs. We all support each other, so that’s kind of been my foundation this whole time,” said Cornett

An as Eagle, Cornett was voted NCCAA Mideast Region Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American. He also led his Eagles to the NCCAA World Series as the champions of the Mideast Regional Baseball Tournament.

