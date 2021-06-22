Pineville city officials unveil plan to upgrade downtown area

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A six-million-dollar vision came to life for Pineville city officials on Wednesday.

“It’s a little harder I guess to, when they’re letting that money go, you know they’re saying that much money for a small town,” Pineville Mayor Scott Madon said. “But it’s taken us awhile and it’s been a lot of people involved, we’ve had a lot of help on the way and we’re finally ready to go through.”

Officials unveiled a plan to upgrade the city’s downtown area on Facebook. Renderings included new sidewalks, intersections, lights and additional space. Construction is set to begin in August.

“With no bad luck we would finish at the end of May sometime. I guess if we don’t run into any further complications or anything,” Madon said. “But that is our projected time. We would finish in May.”

Both city and county officials are buying in along with property owners.

“We’re very excited to see this project get started,” Colby Slusher said. “I think it’ll really change our area and really improve the downtown for all of the community.”

Slusher, who is the Bell County Circuit Court Clerk, is also among the property owners. He said that this will greatly benefit local business.

“As you look around the square behind us, we’ve never had all of our buildings downtown rented,” Slusher said. “We’ve got that, so of course with that comes more people wanting to move into our downtown.”

Earning the approval of Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock in the process.

“The vision that the local leaders here in Pineville and the property owners that are in town that are buying into this,” Brock said. “We’re just really really proud and excited to get this thing going.”

