Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taylor Roof, the mother of the two non-verbal children found wandering a Sevierville resort, may face child abuse and possession offenses, a Sevierville Police Department incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

The two children were found wandering the Wyndham Resort area on Collier Drive around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, officials with the SPD said. The two were found alone and appeared to be non-verbal, so officers were not able to ask them where they were staying, the report said.

The officers who were called to address the situation checked hotel rooms and local houses for the children’s parents, but were unable to find them, the report said. Hotel employees called and texted guests letting them know that two children had been found, but the parents were still not able to be located, according to the report.

Officers contacted Department of Child Services officials and a worker began attempting to speak with the children, then eventually left with the children, officials said. Officers were notified that the mother of the children, Taylor Roof, had arrived at the hotel’s office around 11:30 p.m., according to the report.

After discussing the incident with Roof, officers spoke to a companion of Roof’s, identified as Lucas Hammaker, outside their hotel room and noticed a marijuana joint just outside their door, the report said. When the officers returned to retrieve the joint, they found it was gone, and Hammaker “became more irate as the conversation went on,” according to the report.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Roof and the District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing the case Wednesday, June 23.

The children have since been returned to Roof, officials said.

