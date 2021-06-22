Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins
Jun. 22, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead.
That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak. Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth.
The Twins had their season-long five-game winning streak end.
