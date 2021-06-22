Advertisement

Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run.
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) rounds the bases on a three-run home run off Minnesota...
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) rounds the bases on a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins' relief pitcher Hansel Robles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead.

That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak. Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth.

The Twins had their season-long five-game winning streak end.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case

Latest News

From Pippa Passes to Puerto Rico: Alice Lloyd’s Dalton Cornett signs professional baseball...
From Pippa Passes to Puerto Rico: Alice Lloyd’s Dalton Cornett signs professional baseball contract
Zach Reks made his debut with the Dodgers Monday night.
Zach Reks makes MLB debut for Dodgers
Leslie County High School, UK QB Tim Couch inducted into National High School Hall of Fame
Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.
Reed Sheppard shines in Titans Rockets Summer Shootout