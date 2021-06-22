More than a third of firework injuries among 15 and under

Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are reminding the public of firework safety. According to the National Fire Protection Association, firework injuries are most common to the hand, fingers and leg and more than a third of injuries are among teens and children 15 years old and younger.

The organization adds that about 28 percent of fires started by fireworks each year are reported on the Fourth of July.

“20,000 fires were started from fireworks alone last year. So you know, that’s just, you know, a whole lot of that has to do with not being aware of your surroundings, making sure you’re where you’re lighting them off as a safe area and things like that” said Chief Dereck Rogers, Glasgow Fire Department.

The Glasgow Fire Department says even the small fireworks to be dangerous.

“Try to be 200 feet away from any kind of structure or roadway or anything like that when you’re lighting them off. Of course, they should be done only with adult supervision. Kids shouldn’t be lighting fireworks off. An example for like the sparklers-- they burn up to 1,200 degrees and hotter. 1,200 degrees you can melt metal,” explained Rogers. “Once the sparkler goes out, you know, you don’t see the flame there. But that metal stick is, is heated up tremendously.”

The chief adds to always have a bucket of water nearby as well.

Glasgow’s Fireworks Ordinance states consumer fireworks can only be used June 28 through July 3, from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., July 4, from 12 p.m. -11 p.m. and July 5, from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Bowling Green’s Fireworks Ordinance is in effect from June 27 through July 5. You can only light fireworks off from noon and 10:00 p.m. on June 27 through July 3, on July 5. On July 4, between the hours of noon and 11:00 p.m. Any person wishing to use fireworks on any other days must obtain a Special Discharge Permit from the Bowling Green Fire Department.

