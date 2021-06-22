Advertisement

Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

By Kristi Coleman
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway for five hours Tuesday.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214 just before 9:30 a.m.

Two 18-wheelers were involved and LSP reported 50-60 gallons of diesel spilled.

All lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Stuck on the bridge, one man grabbed his fishing pole and decided to try his luck on the lake.

One woman says her daughter missed a flight to Disney while waiting in the traffic.

“We’ve been sitting here for more than 2 hours,” Kristan said. “10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless…please please hurry!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday

Latest News

Courtesy: Leslie County Sheriff's Office
U.S. 421 in Leslie County back open after overturned truck spilled ammonium nitrate
Whitley County road back open after semi carrying hazardous materials crashed
I-75 southbound back open after tractor-trailer crash in Laurel County
Picture Courtesy: Dawn Metcalfe Lloyd
Update: Road cleared following rock slide on Pine Mountain in Letcher County
Courtesy: WKYT
Update: Police identify Madison County deadly crash victim