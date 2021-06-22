Leslie County High School, UK QB Tim Couch inducted into National High School Hall of Fame

(WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s most well-known athletes is getting one of sports highest honors next month.

Leslie County High School and University of Kentucky QB Tim Couch is one of seven former standout players from across the nation that will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame on July 1st.

He will be just the fourth athlete from Kentucky to earn the honor and the first overall individual honoree since 2013.

Couch had a record-setting football career as a quarterback at Leslie County High School in the mid-1990s. He also set three national career passing records – 872 completions, 12,104 yards and 133 touchdowns. He was named National Player of the Year as a senior.

Couch also excelled in basketball, leading the state in scoring as a senior with 37 points per game. He had a stellar career at the University of Kentucky and played five years with the Cleveland Browns.

The induction ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. July 1st at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida and will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

