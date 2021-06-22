Lawmakers hold first Unemployment Insurance Task Force meeting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are considering changes to the state’s unemployment insurance system.

They held their first Unemployment Insurance Task Force meeting Tuesday in Frankfort.

Legislators talked about fraud to the system, and heard from business owners pleading for federal benefits to end so that people will come back to work.

Overwhelmed when tens of thousands lost their jobs, Kentucky’s unemployment system could not keep up with the demand of claims.

“Is there a reason you didn’t come welcome the help of the legislature?” asked Sen. Ralph Alvarado (R-Winchester) during the meeting. “We were rejected. Is there a reason why we were rejected to provide that help?”

“They don’t come off the street,” responded Buddy Hoskinson with the Office of Unemployment Insurance. “They go through levels of training to go with that.”

Others say it came down to federal rules and training, but the bottom line is that people from lawmakers, to business leaders, to government officials say Kentucky’s entire unemployment system needs updating to prevent any of the recent problems from happening again.

“Looking to have more cross training, where we have staff to fill in and do other things,” said Larry Roberts with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. “Where in the past, they haven’t done that.”

Several people representing small businesses or business organizations shared with lawmakers just how desperate they are for federal unemployment benefits to end.

“I recently talked to an employer offering $25 to anyone coming in to fill out an application for a $17 per hour job,” said Tom Underwood with the National Federation of Small Businesses. “He’s had no takers.”

Underwood said he does not know of any restaurant in the state of Kentucky that is fully staffed.

“We need to join the other states that have stopped the $300 incentive program,” Underwood added.

Lawmakers were told that if people do not get back to work across the country, the nation will not get back to where it was before the pandemic.

The task force will be meeting several more times before next year’s legislative session begins and information could be used for new laws to update the unemployment insurance systems.

