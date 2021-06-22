Knott County officials excited for upcoming 4th of July ATV ride

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials are excited to announce another upcoming 4th of July event.

This one being the 3rd Annual Thunder on the Mountain ATV Ride at the Mine Made Adventure Park.

From June 30th to July 4th, people are welcome to come out and hit the trails.

Food vendors are available, there will be a guided trail ride Saturday at 10:30 a.m. as well as live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. then finally fireworks to end the event.

“Just another opportunity for local businesses to capitalize on what we’re doing here in our community. Bring a lot of people in and it’s an exciting event,” Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said.

Dobson said admission is $10 and children under 12 are free.

Primitive camping is available for $15 a night.

