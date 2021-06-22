Keep veterans, pets in mind when using fireworks on the Fourth of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away.

While it’s a time for celebration and patriotism, the Lexington Fire Department is asking people to remember to celebrate safely. The department says they get multiple calls a year for potential fires due to fireworks.

In Lexington, the firework regulation laws are straightforward. Anything that goes up or blows up is not allowed.

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says they receive calls every year for potential fires. He says fireworks can land on a neighbor’s roof, causing that house to catch on fire.

Plus, fireworks that are not fully extinguished and then thrown away in a trash can, can ignite the side of a house later.

Saas says sparklers are part of the “safe and sane” firework assortment. Still, he says to keep in mind that they reach a high temperature.

A few miles down the road, in Scott County, the firework ordinance is different. Fireworks are allowed until 10 p.m. and on July 3 and July 4t until midnight.

Fireworks vendor Deambre Keith says, while many Georgetown locals buy products, they’re the minority scanning the shelves.

“A majority of our customers come from Fayette County because Fayette County is a safe and sane environment, so they’re not allowed to have anything that goes in the air,” Keith said.

Saas says a potential fire is not the only safety hazard to be wary of with fireworks.

“It’s also disruptive to neighbors, people who have pets, veterans who might have PTSD and be affected by loud noises like that,” Saas said. So, it’s important that we stay cognizant and aware of our community and keep it safe and keep people healthy as well.

When putting out a sparkler, or any type of firework in the “safe and sane” category, experts recommend putting them in a bucket of water to make sure they’re fully extinguished.

The city of Lexington is holding a firework show you can attend. It’s scheduled for 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

