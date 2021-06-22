Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a submachine gun in his car.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He was released on $35,000 bond Monday.

His lawyer says the gun belonged to a bodyguard.

