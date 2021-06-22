Grand jury indicts former director of Corbin Housing Authority on theft, abuse of public trust charges

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A former director of the Corbin Housing Authority is accused of stealing thousands of dollars and falsifying documents.

The grand jury indicted Samuel McCoy, 47, from Corbin on charges of theft by deception of $10,000 or more, theft and deception of $500 or more but less than $10,000, abuse of public trust and second-degree forgery on June 21st.

The indictment alleges between April 2018 and April 2021, McCoy falsified documents for monetary gain and failed to perform his duties as Director of the Corbin Housing Authority.

During that same period, court documents said McCoy knowing and unlawfully took additional unapproved salary and an apartment rental owned by the City of Corbin valued at $115,711.07 or more.

In addition, court documents claim McCoy stole nearly $4,000 during the same timeframe mentioned above.

Both actions were not approved by the Housing Authority of Corbin.

In December 2019, the indictment alleges McCoy forged the name of Mark Daniels in a letter approving his additional salary from the housing authority.

