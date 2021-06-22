Governor Beshear announces a little more than 200 new cases, steady positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

The governor announced 208 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 463,873.

41 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

194 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 55 in the ICU. 29 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 1.95%. Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,194.

6,820,073 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,361 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,163,635 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

