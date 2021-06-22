Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces a little more than 200 new cases, steady positivity rate

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

The governor announced 208 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 463,873.

41 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

194 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 55 in the ICU. 29 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 1.95%. Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,194.

6,820,073 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,361 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,163,635 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday
Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Floyd County
Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Victim’s name released in restaurant shooting
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Each clinic offers a variety of healthcare services.
U.S. Army hosting no cost walk-in medical clinics
“I don’t want to repeat the last year again.” Lawmakers talk about unemployment problems.
Lawmakers hold first Unemployment Insurance Task Force meeting
Breach of Workforce West Virginia job seeker database reported
U.S. Army offering free healthcare clinics - 4:30 p.m. - clipped version
U.S. Army offering free healthcare clinics - 4:30 p.m. - clipped version