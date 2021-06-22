Advertisement

First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville

Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) announced today the first details for the highly-anticipated 200-acre development at Exit 407 in Sevierville, Tenn.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 11 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.

The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting some major additions. Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) announced Tuesday the first details for the highly-anticipated 200-acre development at Exit 407 in Sevierville, Tenn.

The development was named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”

The development will include a flagship Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center. The Texas-based company is known for its bathrooms, fresh BBQ and friendly service. The Sevierville location will be the company’s first “Big Store” in the country; at over 74,000 square feet, more than 120 fueling positions, EV Charging Stations and a car wash over 250 feet long.

“Our goal is to be the first stop on everyone’s Smoky Mountain adventure – and Buc-ee’s is the perfect partner to ensure we give our customers a great beginning and ending to their family vacation,” Kituwah CEO Mark Hubble said. “This is a business about excellence in customer experience with a huge fan following.”

Other concepts being pursued for the development include a golf attraction, hotels, an indoor go-kart facility, distillery and retail attractions.

“The City of Sevierville has long recognized the importance of development at I-40, and we are excited to see what Kituwah and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are planning,” said Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox. “With the largest Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center ever built anchoring this development, we believe the future at The 407: Gateway to Adventure will be incredible.

The 407: Gateway to Adventure is expected to draw 6.7 million visitors in its first full year of operation when Phase I is complete.

“The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is proud to partner with the elected officials and residents of TN on this exciting new opportunity and the vision behind it,” Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians said. “Working together, we are uniquely poised to bring an experience not currently seen in Eastern Tennessee, providing an additional source for employment and tourism to the region.”

