Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

EDMONSON Co., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department released information related to criminal activity and medical response following the Redneck Rave on June 16.

According to ECSO, there were:

48 people charged with various offenses, including 14 arrested

30 charges involving drugs or alcohol-related offenses

63 traffic-related offenses charged

Two arrest warrants were served on a fugitive, and 6 felony charges, including assault, strangulation, and wanton endangerment were also charged

ECSO also escorted EMS with security during medical transports responding to such injuries as:

Broken bones

Severed and dislocated fingers

Impalement through the abdomen

Lacerations

Severe intoxication-related medical issues

ECSO also responded to theft and assault complaints within the park. The Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with District 5 Constable Charlie Peck and the Kentucky State Police, administered multiple traffic safety checkpoints around the Lincoln community throughout the event.

The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Mammoth Cave National Park Rangers and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on various traffic stops and calls for service.

