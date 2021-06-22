Advertisement

Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON Co., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department released information related to criminal activity and medical response following the Redneck Rave on June 16.

According to ECSO, there were:

  • 48 people charged with various offenses, including 14 arrested 
  • 30 charges involving drugs or alcohol-related offenses 
  • 63 traffic-related offenses charged 
  • Two arrest warrants were served on a fugitive, and 6 felony charges, including assault, strangulation, and wanton endangerment were also charged 

ECSO also escorted EMS with security during medical transports responding to such injuries as:

  • Broken bones
  • Severed and dislocated fingers
  • Impalement through the abdomen
  • Lacerations
  • Severe intoxication-related medical issues 

ECSO also responded to theft and assault complaints within the park.  The Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with District 5 Constable Charlie Peck and the Kentucky State Police, administered multiple traffic safety checkpoints around the Lincoln community throughout the event. 

The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Mammoth Cave National Park Rangers and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on various traffic stops and calls for service.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant

Latest News

Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday - 11:00 p.m.
Name released of woman killed in deadly US-27 crash Monday - 11:00 p.m.
Knox County man arrested after child found walking on highway at night - 11:00 p.m.
Knox County man arrested after child found walking on highway at night - 11:00 p.m.
Pineville city officials unveil plan to upgrade downtown area - 11:00 p.m.
Pineville city officials unveil plan to upgrade downtown area - 11:00 p.m.
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Corbin COVID-19 vaccine clinic relocating
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father