Donations for Summer Wells search crews paused due to ‘overwhelming support’

Officials said the logistics section will reevaluate the supplies Monday evening following the day’s search and see if any supplies are needed.
Officials said the logistics section will reevaluate the supplies Monday evening following the day’s search and see if any supplies are needed.(Hawkins County Rescue Squad)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County officials said supply donations for crews searching for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells have been paused due to overwhelming support.

“Due to overwhelming support from the community, region, the State of Tennessee and neighboring states we currently have paused the donation of supplies for the crews searching for Summer Wells,” Hawkins County Rescue Squad said in a post on Facebook.

Posted by Hawkins County Rescue Squad on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Officials said the logistics section will reevaluate the supplies Monday evening following the day’s search and see if any supplies are needed.

“On behalf of all the crews and agencies, we greatly appreciate all those who have brought or donated supplies and kept us in your prayers,” Hawkins Co. Rescue officials said. “Please continue to pray for the safe return of Summer and for the safety of all crews involved in the search efforts.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation thanked all those who have contributed supplies to search crews.

“The community and local businesses have been amazing during the search for Summer Wells,” TBI said on Twitter.

Summer Wells has been missing since Tuesday, June 15. Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they had received 137 tips related to the AMBER Alert.

On Saturday, the Hawkins County Emergency Communications posted that a statewide call-out has been requested via the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads to aid in the search. Crews began search efforts again Monday morning.

