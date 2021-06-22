Customers still struggle with Suddenlink

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been two weeks since Suddenlink Communications, or Altice USA responded to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, answering questions about issues with their connectivity and customer service.

The 11-page memo came hours after close of business on June 7, at the request of PSC Chair Charlotte Lane. She sought a corrective plan of action to improve the quality of service to West Virginians.

Ervin Maynard knows a lot about service. The 76-year-old Vietnam War veteran spends his free time with his wife, taking care of their property and looking after his animals.

But service is something he’s been without for several weeks.

“I need help in an emergency and I can’t get it,” Maynard said.

He pays hundreds of dollars a month as a Suddenlink customer for both phone and internet.

For 13 days, he had no access to either after a storm rolled through Fort Gay where he lives. As someone who battles several serious health issues, not having the ability to get help is a major concern.

“Got a bad heart, got Parkinson’s, got diabetes, got Agent Orange,” Maynard. “I got a little bit of everything wrong with me. Agent Orange tears you all to pieces.”

After calling Suddenlink several times and getting nowhere, he then called WSAZ. We reached out to the company Sunday night for answers. We got a response Monday morning that they would look into the matter.

Maynard says after missing five appointments during the last two weeks, a technician finally showed up late Monday night to restore his connection.

“It was a big relief when I came back from a wake yesterday evening, seeing that they was here when I left,” he said. “It was a big relief. "

Altice USA filed a response to the PSC, detailing plans to continue investing in networks and improving customer relations.

Maynard says after his experience he feels they still have a long way to go to win back customers trust and business.

“They’re real bad. It’s not only in this area, in the whole state of West Virginia,” he said.

According to the report filed with the PSC, Altice USA says they offer service to more than 300,000 households and small businesses in the state.

In the document, the company says they have resolved 99 percent of all customer complaints, they answer 90 percent of all calls within 30 seconds and says they have seen a decrease in complaint volume, returning to near pre-pandemic levels.

Altice USA says the pandemic -- coupled with delays with the U.S. Postal Service, severe weather and other issues -- are factors for the complaints the PSC references.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.