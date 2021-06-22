Corbin COVID-19 vaccine clinic relocating

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is relocating next week.

Friday, June 25 will be the last day the clinic will be held at the Corbin Center. Starting Monday, June 28, the clinic will be relocated to Baptist Health Corbin’s Outpatient Care Center.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. by appointment only.

To schedule a vaccine appointment call (606) 526-4990 or visit this website.

