A comfortable midweek continues, warming up by the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our cold front from yesterday ushered in a much nicer airmass into the mountains this afternoon, and the lower humidity will continue into the middle of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We have seen incredibly comfortable temperatures this afternoon as we have slowly decreased the clouds and increased the sunshine. As we clear out tonight, we will continue to see well-below average readings. Most will fall into the low 50s...but some upper 40s will be possible, especially in our sheltered valleys.

Another beautiful day is on tap with humidity staying low and sunshine staying abundant on our Wednesday. Highs will climb back up to near average in the upper 70s to around 80°. But dew points look to stay in the 50s and winds look to stay light, so comfortable weather stays put. We’ll stay cooler for tomorrow night but bump those lows up a touch into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

End of the Work Week

Our dry trend looks to continue into Thursday and Friday, but highs will be warming back up to more summer-like readings. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us both days as highs climb back into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity might be alright on Thursday, but we’ll be back in the soup by Friday.

Extended Forecast

The old summer pattern looks to return as we head into the weekend and early next week. We’ll see several waves crossing the region, touching off spotty afternoon showers and storms each and everyday Saturday through Tuesday and likely beyond, with highs staying in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

