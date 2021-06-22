ARH Mountain Student Achiever Victoria Sexton

(WYMT) - Tonight’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever is Victoria Sexton.

Victoria was a senior at Floyd Central High School where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Victoria was accepted into the early college program, was a part of Floyd Central’s Cheer Squad, and placed at an international competition for CMPS.

Congratulations Victoria, tonight’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

