ARH Mountain Student Achiever Victoria Sexton
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Tonight’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever is Victoria Sexton.
Victoria was a senior at Floyd Central High School where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
Victoria was accepted into the early college program, was a part of Floyd Central’s Cheer Squad, and placed at an international competition for CMPS.
Congratulations Victoria, tonight’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
