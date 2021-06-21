Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia becomes the sixteenth state to hit the 70% threshold for COVID-19 vaccines in adults, and it comes two weeks before President Joe Biden’s goal to hit that same mark nationwide on July 4.

“The vaccines are our way out of this pandemic and back to a more normal life, but it requires all of us to do our part. Just like we have done throughout the pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

NOW: @GovernorVA is at Hope Pharmacy in Richmond to mark a milestone for Virginia reaching 70% of eligible population with one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Virginia is 16th state to reach @POTUS target by July 4. @GovernorVA pic.twitter.com/B0msFCOmKZ — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) June 21, 2021

About 60% of adults are fully vaccinated in the state too.

Northam and others marked the milestone in the pandemic fight outside HOPE Pharmacy in Richmond.

That’s one of the local pharmacies that helped get vaccine into the community.

“One of the ways we accomplish this is through the education of vaccinations. Who knew that two years ago they would have such an impact on this community but they have. A major way.” said Dr. Shantelle Brown, HOPE Pharmacy.

“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” Northam said. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

To keep that vaccination percentage going up here in the state, the governor said they are getting creative to get shots to more communities. That includes mobile units.

“We needed to meet people where they live. We needed to bring the vaccines into communities,” Northam said.

For those ages 12 to 15, which is about 400,000 in Virginia, about 30% of those in that age group have received the vaccine so far.

The Virginia Department of Health will continue working with school districts to make the vaccine available to students.

“But the work is not done yet. The next few months we will continue to see disease, hopefully, low rates here in Virginia in the summer,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

Meanwhile, the governor said if more people get vaccinated, we may not need a booster shot down the road. So stay tuned!

Cases peaked in January with a seven-day moving average of 5,900 new cases and 2,600 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Now, the average daily case count has dropped to 250 as of June 1.

“We are deeply grateful to all those who have been vaccinated and to the vaccinators helping Virginia reach and surpass this milestone,” said State Health Commissioner, M. Norman Oliver.

Virginia ended all COVID-19 guidelines, including its mask mandate, on May 28. The state of emergency declared on March 12, 2020 in response to COVID-19 is set to expire on June 30.

