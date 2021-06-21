Two plead guilty in federal court to meth trafficking

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday two people were sentenced in U.S. District Court for attempting to distribute meth.

The pair was arrested in late 2018 in Pike County.

According to court documents, Johnny E. Varney and Sherry R. Williamson both pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute meth.

Varney pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute more than 500 grams and was sentenced to 48 months in Federal Prison.

Williamson pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute more than 50 grams and will serve 28 months.

Both will remain under supervision for at least three years following their releases and be required to provide DNA samples to their probation officers.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.