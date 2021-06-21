Advertisement

Timeline of Summer Wells case

The disappearance of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert has captured the attention of thousands across the region.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.(TBI)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The disappearance of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert has captured the attention of thousands across the region. Below is a timeline of the case.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for missing Summer Moon-Utah Wells. Her family reported last seeing the 5-year-old around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey shorts and she was possibly barefoot when she went missing.

Summer is described as being a white female with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is three feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Wednesday, June 16, The TBI upgraded the Endangered Child Alert to an AMBER Alert after TBI said new information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer prompted the state-wide alert.

The TBI released new images of Summer to reflect that she now has shorter hair than the original photos depicted.

Wednesday, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office held its first media briefing at 4 p.m. at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church located at 7659 Lone Star Road in Kingsport to provide an update on the search for Summer. The TBI revealed it had no suspects in the case and no vehicle description.

Authorities had received more than 30 tips in relation to Summer’s disappearance by the end of the day Wednesday.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

The TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office held a media briefing to discuss any findings in Summer’s case at 1 p.m. Thursday at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church. The TBI announced more than 19 agencies were called in to assist in the search for the 5-year-old. Unreliable cell service and difficult terrain was an obstacle for crews searching and the TBI asked that civilians leave the search to professionals to ensure the safety of everyone.

Crews said they had searched more than 680 acres by the end of the day Thursday. The TBI asked community members of the Ben Hill Road area to check their surveillance and/or trail cameras for videos or photos of Summer. The agency also asked people to check their properties for signs of the child.

Thursday, Don Wells, the father of the missing child told WVLT CBS affiliate WJHL in a written statement that he believed Summer was kidnapped while playing outside.

“She would never leave our hill. I think that someone snuck up on her and grabbed her. I don’t think she’s in the area because the dog goes down to the road and that’s the end of the trail, but I don’t know that for a fact. The way that she just disappeared, she would never do that,” Wells said in a written statement for CBS Affiliate WJHL.

This was the first time either of the parents spoke to members of the media.

The TBI said it would only be searching the area from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. unless there was a credible tip to lead them to do otherwise.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The TBI held a media briefing Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Soloman’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church to provide an update on search efforts for Summer Wells. Search crews continued searching the area by land and air while also starting to check surrounding ponds and creeks. The crews reported searching more than 1,000 acres for Summer by the end of the day Friday.

Friday, the TBI began investigating Summer’s father, Don Wells’ claims that the 5-year-old was abducted.

WVLT News spoke to Don Wells Friday. Wells addressed accusations of foul play by members of the community and that the TBI has searched his family’s home as part of the ongoing investigation. He also shared that Summer is not the first family member to go missing, as Summer’s mother- Candus Wells’ sister Rose went missing in 2009 and was never found.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

The TBI continued its search for Summer but said it would only hold media briefings on the weekend if there was a big find in the case. The TBI was up to 113 tips by Saturday and revealed photos of the home and property where Summer was reported missing from.

The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads requested a statewide call-out for agencies across the state to help Sunday in the search for missing Summer Wells.

A statewide call out has been requested through the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads for Sunday, June 20, 2021, in...

Posted by Hawkins County Emergency Communications on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Sunday, June 20, 2021

The TBI continued its search for Summer Wells with help from nearly 70 agencies across the region, including crews from Alabama. The TBI reported it was up to 137 tips in the case by Sunday afternoon.

