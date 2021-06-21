Strong storms possible later today with an approaching cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly nice weekend to wrap up spring, summer is going to make its presence known in a big way to start the new week.

Today and Tonight

Welcome to the first full day of summer! We will start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. The thermometer will climb quickly ahead of the cold front that will move in this afternoon and tonight. Highs should get into the upper 80s before the rain knocks it back down a few notches. It will be breezy at times ahead of the front, with winds gusting up to 20-25 mph at times.

As of right now, we are still under a marginal risk for severe weather. That’s a 1 out of 5 on the scale from the Storm Prediction Center. If that changes, we’ll keep you posted. While it is a low-end threat, we still have some concerns, including heavy rain leading to some localized high water issues tonight and early Tuesday. Secondary threats include strong wind and hail inside some of the storms.

As of 2 a.m. Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. (WYMT)

Just make sure you have a way to get weather alerts today and tonight, including the WYMT weather app or a weather radio.

The chances for showers and storms will continue overnight and temperatures will drop quick. This is a true cold front, not a cool front like we typically see this time of the year. Temps will end up in the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

Expect rain chances to still be around for the first part of Tuesday. Models are still split on how long they will last, but if they hang around, and the clouds don’t move out, we’ll be lucky to make it to 70 for a high. Skies will clear out by Tuesday night and some sheltered valleys could drop into the 40s for lows.

High pressure builds back in for Wednesday, Thursday and part of Friday, giving us sunshine and temperatures that climb back toward the upper 80s by Friday. Another cold front looks to move in by Friday night and carry us through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.